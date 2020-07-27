Doctors insist: Telling people to party in their thousands, get drunk and behave responsibly is nonsense

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Medical Association of Malta has joined the growing public calls on Government to stop with immediate effect all Mass gatherings, following the two alarming clusters of patients reported on Sunday.

The MAM said that it fears that we may not have seen the worst yet.

In a statement this morning, doctors said that it was to be expected that the combination of opening the airport to high risk countries and the encouraging of mass activities was a ticking time bomb ready to explode. Decisions have to be taken based on sound scientific evidence and not on populistic considerations. In fact, to date travel insurances are not covering any medical expenses arising from COVID.

The MAM has condemned without reservation the bad example given by the organisation of a concert by the office or the prime minister where absolutely no social distancing measures were taken as recommended by the office of the superintendent of public health. MAM also condemns the ministry for tourism for lobbying abroad to attract mass parties for thousands of non-Maltese after these have been denied permission abroad.

To date none of the EU countries have authorized mass gatherings while many EU countries are now considering stricter controls on air travel, including pre and post travel screening and quarantine.

While MAM said that it understood that all those employed in the tourist industry have to be supported, high risk gambling with the health of the Maltese people is unacceptable particularly when it appears that an effective vaccine will be available within a few months.

The idea of political leaders telling the Maltese people that COVID is over and that they can do whatever they like with impunity is not acceptable to the medical profession. Organisers and politicians must realise that they become personally legally and financially liable should illness or death result from disease.

For the above mentioned reasons, the statement concluded, if the sensible decisions to protect the health of the Maltese people are not taken, MAM will have no alternative to declare a dispute and order directives so as to protect the health of its members and their families from the dangers and consequences of illogical decisions, taken in name of profit and populism.

