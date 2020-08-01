Doctors and Nurses industrial action suspended after meetings with Health Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The unions representing doctors and nurses said on Saturday they had suspended industrial action they planned to take in protest over the holding of mass events and the consequent spread of COVID-19.

Newsbook reports that the two unions both confirmed that an agreement in principle had been reached to address pending issues.

The decision was take after meetings with Health Minister Chris Fearne.

A draft agreement is set to be discussed further on Tuesday.

Consequently, the two unions are suspending the start of the directives to Wednesday, 5 August as a gesture of goodwill.

