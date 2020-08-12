Disney ends the historic 20th Century Fox brand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Walt Disney has brought to an end one of the best-known names in the entertainment industry, 20th Century Fox.

It comes as the legendary House of The Mouse has rebranded one of its TV studios as 20th Television.

The move follows the rebranding in January of the 85-year-old company 20th Century Fox as 20th Century Studios.

Last year Disney completed a $71.3bn (£54.7bn) deal to buy the bulk of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox media assets.

Disney has also renamed its other television studios, including changing ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios to ABC Signature while Fox 21 Television Studios will become Touchstone Television.

Both the 20th Century TV and film rebrands retained the famous fanfare theme tune and searchlight logo.

20th Century Fox Television, which can trace its routes back to 1949, has been home to some of TV’s most famous shows including the original Batman series, M*A*S*H and The Simpsons.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related