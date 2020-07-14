Differences remain among EU states on recovery fund, budget – Merkel

epa08543831 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte joke during their press conference after their meeting at the German governmental guest house in Meseberg, outside Berlin, Germany, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE/TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she could not guarantee that EU member states would reach an agreement on a coronavirus recovery fund and a multi-year budget at a leaders summit this week given that differences remain.

“The positions remain apart,” Merkel said during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “I can’t say today whether we will reach an agreement on Friday.”

She added that Italy and Germany agreed on the basic structure of the EU proposals.

Conte said that the EU member states must work hard to avoiding splitting the union in north and south, east and west. “I sometimes thing we should not need bridges in a interior market, in a system like Schengen where we have introduced the freedom of movement and goods. We need to implement our national interest, yes. But now by giving up our common values. So rather that bridges we maybe should built highways,” the Italian premier said.

via Reuters

