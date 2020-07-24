Deputy mayor of Paris resigns over links with alleged child rapist

File photo of Deputy Paris Mayor in charge of Culture Christophe Girard (C). EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A deputy mayor of Paris resigned following protests over his links with alleged child sex abuser Gabriel Matzneff, an award-winning writer.

Christophe Girard, one of newly re-elected mayor Anne Hidalgo’s deputies, told AFP he had no desire to have the issue “ruin” his life nor did he feel he had to “justify myself permanently for something that does not exist.”

Opposition politicians and women’s groups have asked for 64-year-old Girard’s suspension and the opening of an internal investigation over ties to Matzneff, who is under investigation following claims by Vanessa Springora of a tortured under-age relationship with the author.

Matzneff is to stand trial next year on a charge of justifying paedophilia, and prosecutors launched a rape investigation the day after Springora’s bestselling book, “Consent”, was published.

A second woman has also claimed she was groomed and controlled by the writer.

Girard, in charge of cultural affairs for the Paris government, was questioned in March in connection with the investigation into Matzneff.

