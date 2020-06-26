Denmark’s PM postpones wedding for third time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, thought she had finally found a date for her wedding, but has now had to postpone it for a third time due to an EU summit, she said on Thursday. Many a wedding plan has been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic and it seems not even world leaders are immune.

“I am really looking forward to marrying this fantastic man,” Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and her fiance, Bo Tengberg.

“But obviously it can’t be that easy, and now there is a council meeting in Brussels called, exactly on that Saturday in July when we had planned to marry,” she wrote.

The extraordinary European Council meeting on 17-18 July, which will be held in Brussels in the presence of the 27 heads of the member states, was decided last week at a virtual meeting. It will be the first summit where the leaders will be physically present since the coronavirus lockdown began months ago.

During the meeting leaders are set to discuss a recovery plan in response to the Covid-19 crisis and a new EU budget.

