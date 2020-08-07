Deadly virus re-emerges in China which experts confirm can spread from person to person

7th August 2020

File photo by EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A deadly virus has re-emerged in China, infecting more than 60 people and killing seven.

The highly pathogenic, tick-borne novel bunyavirus can lead to thrombocytopenia syndrome.

It causes a viral haemorrhagic fever and has re-emerged in rural areas of China.

Experts now believe the virus can be transmitted from person to person.

People can infect others via blood, the respiratory tract and wounds.

The virus can also spread to people via infected animals.

Most people are infected from tick bites.

The virus was first discovered in China’s central Henan and eastern Anhui provinces in 2009.

The disease has since spread to Taiwan, with a man in his 70s developing a fever and experiencing severe vomiting after contracting the virus last year.

He had no recent history of international travel but often went walking in the mountains.

There is no known vaccine or medications that can target the virus

 

Read more via News.com.au/Global Times

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

The Philippines registers 3,379 new coronavirus infections, 24 deaths

7th August 2020

Nigerian airports to remain closed to international travel

7th August 2020

Deadly virus re-emerges in China which experts confirm can spread from person to person

7th August 2020

Photo Story: The fires in Russia’s eastern Siberia from space

7th August 2020

AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company

7th August 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line posts bigger-than-expected loss on pandemic hit

7th August 2020

Ukraine reports steady rise in COVID cases, deaths

7th August 2020

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 875,000

7th August 2020

Photo Story: Dinosaur remains found in Burgos

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: