Dangerous heat wave forecast for south-western areas of US

1st August 2020

A swimmers beats the heat in the water of Difficult Run in McClean, Virginia, USA. The Washington, DC area has broken a record for the most days in a month over 90 F with 28 out of 30 in July. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US weather forecasters have issued warnings of a potentially life-threatening heat wave over the weekend in south-western areas of the country.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures could reach 50C (122F) in southern California on Saturday.

Parts of Utah, Arizona and Nevada, including the city of Las Vegas, may also be hit with a heat wave of up to 49C.

It comes after a day of record temperatures in the region on Friday.

The NWS has urged people to take safety precautions like limiting the amount of time spent outdoors.

Forecasters said a high-pressure system was moving through the south-west and causing temperatures to rise.

A record-beating 46C was reported on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona and records were also beaten in four cities in California.

