Dan Brown’s Da Vinci code, to show in British theatres in 2021
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Theatregoers in the UK are about to find out that Dan Brown’s 2003 bestseller will be hitting the stage for the first time next year. The book sold 100m copies.
The stage show will premiere on 3 April 2021 at the Churchill theatre in Bromley, London. Only then will audiences get to experience lines such as: “Almost inconceivably, the gun into which she was now staring was clutched in the pale hand of an enormous albino with long white hair.”
The Guardian
