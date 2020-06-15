Czech Republic’s number of coronavirus cases rises to more than 10,000

A woman wearing protective face mask waves with Czech national flag as people gathered last week to protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. Hundreds of people were demanding the resignation of Babis due to alleged conflicts of interest involving his former Agrofert conglomerate he founded and against the government's working procedure and communication during the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Protests against the government and PM Babis took place in Prague and in another 160 places across country. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 10,000 in the Czech Republic, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The country of 10.7 million has 10,024 confirmed cases as of the end of Sunday, with 329 deaths and 7,226 recovered.

The daily rise in case numbers has been in the range of 31-74 over the past two weeks.

Czech authorities opened their borders to travel from most European Union countries earlier this month and it has raised the limit for public gatherings to 500 people.

Via Reuters

