Czech Republic’s daily number of new coronavirus highest since April 8

A waiter wearing protective face mask looks from the stadium at fans of Slavia Prague as they celebrate their team's victory after watching a live broadcast of the Czech first league soccer match between Slavia Prague and Viktoria Plzen in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic jumped to 260, the highest since April 8, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

That is nearly triple that of the 93 recorded on Thursday. In total, the country of 10.7 million has confirmed 11,298 cases of the COVID-19 illness, with 347 deaths as of the end of Saturday.

Chief public health officer, Jarmila Razova, told public Czech Radio on Saturday that the rise could be linked to intensive testing in local hotbeds of the infection.

Via Reuters

