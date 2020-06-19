Czech Republic reports jump in new coronavirus cases

A traveller arriving from Berlin and wearing a protective face mask walks on a platform at the main railway station in Prague, Czech Republic. Ceske Drahy, Czech national railway carrier, fully restored lines between Kiel, Germany and Prague from 14 June 2020 and between Czech Republic and Austria from 15 June 2020 as the next phase of the lifting of coronavirus-induced restrictions. From 15 June 2020, travellers from the Czech Republic can travel to countries on a green light list including neighboring countries like Slovakia, Germany, Austria, and most of the Polish territory. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in two months on Friday, with the daily rise exceeding 100 for only the third time since mid-April.

The number of new cases was 118 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, the largest daily rise since April 21. The central European country has since May been relaxing rules to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The country had reported 10,283 cases as of Friday morning, of which almost three quarters have recovered. Its death toll of 334 is a fraction of those seen it its western neighbours.

With cases waning, the government has started focusing on localised measures rather than nationwide bans to contain the spread of the virus.

According to health officials, the country has two hot spots in Prague and the eastern mining region of Karvina.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related