Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta, Spain and Australia will be moved to Group C from August 20, effectively restricting entry from those countries to Cypriots and residents, the health ministry announced on Monday.

Japan will move from group A to B, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus PCR test no older than 72 hours,

This follows a new risk assessment on the coronavirus outbreak and reflect a spike in new cases.

Cyprus Mail

Like this: Like Loading...