Parliament has passed a bill to regulate the prescription, distribution, and availability of medical cannabis.

The bill was voted into law 42 votes in favour and seven against.

The amendments to the regulation were made with a view to minimizing the risk of the sector falling into the hands of the illegal drugs trade, and from abuse by people seeking the treatment.

