Cyprus introduces ‘detailed test certificates’ for passengers travelling from UK as from August 1st

The Cyprus health ministry on Tuesday clarified that authorities will only accept coronavirus test certificates from passengers arriving from the UK if they include the date taken and what method was used.

The Cyprus Mail reports that people arriving with the wrong test will have to pay €60 for a test at the airport in addition to a €300 fine or be sent back, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Though the government has repeatedly said it is keen for tourism to resume, ministers have stressed regulations will be properly enforced and those caught trying to cheat the system will be strictly dealt with.

The report says that the Cypriot official government announcement the UK would be moved to category B on August 1 means British tourists can visit the island provided they present a negative coronavirus test certificate not older than 72 hours. That move prompted numerous questions including whether an NHS certificate would be accepted.

The report refers to a traveller from Newcastle who is due to get married in Cyprus on August 4, said what was to be a unique experience for him, his partner and their two children has developed into “a horrible situation,” since only a few days before travelling to the island they were still unsure what to do.

They have been planning the wedding for months, he said, and he was looking forward to getting married in Cyprus. Their flight is on Saturday, the first day British tourists are allowed to come back to the island.

Cyprus’ health ministry on Tuesday clarified that the test certificates must include the date the sample was taken, full name and confirm the negative result, and the type of the test (RT-PCR Covid-19). Following inquiries from many British people, the Cypriot health ministry said NHS test results are accepted “only if the above-mentioned information is included.”

