Croatia expected to be placed on the UK’s quarantine ‘red list’ as coronavirus cases soar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Croatia passed the British Government’s travel quarantine threshold on Sunday, sparking fears it would soon be added to the UK’s ‘red list’ of nations.

Coronavirus cases in the popular summer-holiday destination rose above the Government’s yardstick of 20 per 100,000 people on Sunday.

Paul Charles, the chief executive of the PC Agency travel consultancy, said that the Balkan nation was the only country “really at risk” of being struck by quarantine-free travel this week after it’s incidence level rose to 21.5.

The country has registered 151 new cases in the past 24 hours and it is believed that numbers are rising a result of relaxed restrictions on nightlife in the country, with two thirds of new infections stemming from bars and nightclubs that remain open after midnight.

Travel industry experts estimate there are around 20,000 British holidaymakers in the country who could face a last-minute dash home if the Government changes its status.

Meanwhile there were fears that Greece could also see quarantine measures introduced, after a recent rise in new infections.

As of Saturday, the number of cases in Greece hit 6,858, with new 251 cases reported, compared to a daily peak of 156 during the height of the European epidemic in April.

Read more via The Telegraph

