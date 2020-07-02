Thu. Jul 2nd, 2020

Covid cases in India surpass 600,000

2nd July 2020

Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive to carry medical checkup of the residents of a 'containment zones' in Appa Pada area, a COVID-19 hotspot, in Mumbai, India. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India has now recorded more than 600,000 coronavirus infections, and 17,834 deaths.

The country has the fourth largest outbreak in the world, and the increase in infections presents a severe challenge for its overburdened health system.

Despite India’s escalating outbreak, officials have begun to ease coronavirus restrictions, allowing more economic activities to resume. Some densely populated containment zones remain under lockdown.

 

