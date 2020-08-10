Covid-19: The worst is still to come as mass gatherings continue unchecked – Maltese doctors

Reading Time: 2 minutes

COVID numbers are rising at an alarming rate to unprecedented levels as parties and mass events continue to be held, indicating that the worst is still to come. Data from March to June can mathematically predict about one death every 75 cases within 4-6 weeks of onset.

The doctors association this morning started the week with another strong statement, re-iterating its calls for a complete ban on mass events.

The MAM added that the report of cases from a confirmation party brings home the fact that normal social activities including family celebrations present risks just like any other mass gathering of more than 10.

An Italian journalist pictured on social media hundreds of people clubbing at Paceville with no masks or social distancing. Many more parties with hundreds of people were held over the weekend all over the island with practically zero presence of law and order or enforcement. Large crowds were also reported on Comino and at Marsaxlokk. The Gozo ferry was jam packed with most people not wearing any masks.

Doctors insisted that this is not how to control an epidemic but a perfect example of how to deliberately foment an epidemic when the R factor is about 2.0.

The cynical argument that no deaths have occurred since June cannot justify the promotion of the idea of normality. Scientific evidence has clearly shown that the peak of intensive care admissions and deaths occurs 3 to 6 weeks after the peak of new cases. It is unethical not to prevent these deaths amongst elderly and vulnerable people with timely and effective public health measures.

