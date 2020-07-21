Covid-19 outbreaks in Spain and France disrupt travel plans

epa08550034 A tourist wearing a protective face mask visits the 'Notre Dame de la Garde' basilica in Marseille, France, 16 July 2020. Contamination by the Covid-19 coronavirus has been on the rise in Marseille for the past two days due to a loosening of protective measures and the arrival of tourists. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in France and Spain have caused fears of a second wave, and potential disruption for holidaymakers this summer.

Spain has identified 5,695 cases of Covid-19 in the last week, up from 2,944 the week before. In France the health minister Olivier Veran has revealed there are 400 to 500 “active clusters” of Covid-19; in the region including Marseille and Nice, the R rate has increased to 1.55.

Veran has insisted France is far from a second wave. “At this point we are very far from a second wave,” he told Franceinfo radio, as face masks were today made mandatory in all enclosed public spaces across France. “The goal is not to worry people excessively, but to keep them on their guard,” he said.

In the Iberian Peninsula, as a result of outbreaks in Catalonia, up to 96,000 residents of three Catalan towns have been advised to stay at home.

This comes after residents in Barcelona were on Friday advised to leave their home only for essential trips. Local authorities in Spain have been given the power to take emergency measures, such as closing beaches and imposing curfews, if necessary.

The Telegraph

