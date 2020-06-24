Covid-19: Italy registers a strong increase in recoveries

epa08504895 Street food vendors, in front of the Italian Parliament, with signs and slogans calling for more economy support after the lockdown due Coronavirus emergency, Rome, Italy, 23 June 2020. ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Italy counted 30 more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the country’s toll to 34,644, but confirmed a clear downward path in the death rate since the peak of the pandemic.

The trend in daily deaths and the constant fall in active contagions, which started in May has become more evident in June.

According to the latest data from Italy’s Civil Protection, the tally of active infections fell again by 918 to reach 18,655.

While there were 190 new cases today, recoveries continued to rise, climbing to 186,111.

The northern Lombardy region, however, remains the worst-hit, with the number of confirmed deaths at 16,586 — almost half the nationwide tally – and 88 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

