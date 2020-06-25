Covid-19: Italy registers 296 new cases and 30 deaths on Friday

epa08434895 The employees prepare for the reopening of the historic Gambrinus bar after the easing of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Naples, southern Italy, 21 May 2020. Before raising the gate, managers and bartenders, espresso cups in hand, made a happy toast. Italy is gradually easing lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy today counted 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 34,644, but confirmed a decisive slowdown in the death rate since the peak of the pandemic.

The number of new cases amounted to 296

The downward trend in daily deaths and the constant fall in active cases has continued.

According to the latest data from Italy’s Civil Protection, the tally of active infections fell again by 918 to reach 18,655.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to rise, climbing to 186,111.

The affluent Lombardy region, however, remains the worst-hit, with the number of confirmed fatalities at 16,586 — almost half the nationwide tally – and 88 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

via Tgcom

