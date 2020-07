Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of COVID-19 infections in Libya has risen to 2314, with 1757 active cases.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 138 new cases on Thursday.

NCDC also confirmed the recovery of 12 patients, raising the number of recoveries to 501.

The death toll of Covid-19 has risen to 56 after the registration of 3 deaths.

