Covid-19 in Malta is under control, but still circulating in community – Health Superintendence

The COVID-19 situation in Malta now appears to be under control with several days of low or zero cases reported, the Health Superintendence reported. This has allowed for the relaxation of most preventive measures in the community, including the gradual re-opening of our borders to travel. However, it is important to keep in mind that the pandemic is not over and will not be so until a vaccine is available; COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, both locally and abroad.

The chances of person-to-person transmission from exposure is cumulative, the longer and the closer the exposure, the higher the chance of getting infected.The best measures proven to be effective in the prevention and control of COVID-19 infection are based on the public health principles of social distancing, hygiene and the wearing of face masks/visors.

Although most measures have now been lifted, it is of utmost importance that these three simple principles are followed by all to ensure that the stability of the COVID-19 situation in Malta is maintained.

1. Physical/social distancing between persons, or groups of persons not from the same household needs to be respected in public places.

2. Wearing of masks/visors. Evidence shows that wearing a mask or visor protects people against COVID-19 infection.

3. Hygiene measures and respiratory etiquette should always be followed to avoid acquiring or transmitting the virus. Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol sanitiser (minimum 70% alcohol).With the further lifting of measures including opening of international travel, the observance of these mitigation measures by all concerned is essential to help us keep Malta and the public safe from COVID-19.​

