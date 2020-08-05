Covid-19 cases almost double in the Netherlands

5th August 2020

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the Netherlands almost doubled last week, according to government data.

A further 2,588 new cases were reported over the past week, 1,259 more than were reported the week before.

There were major regional differences in the uptick, with the province of South Holland in particular showing an increase in cases.

There are now 242 known active Covid-19 clusters in the country, an increase of 109 clusters of three or more related infections compared to the previous week.

Covid-19 hospital admissions (current and previous) were reported during the past week for 44 patients – 21 more than last week.

Read more via Dutch National Institute for Public Health
and the Environment

