Countries whose travellers will be tested for COVID in French airports

Health workers wearing protective gear collect information from travelers at a testing unit set up to screen arriving passengers for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People arriving from 16 countries outside the European Union where the infection rate of COVID-19 is deemed to be high will be subject to compulsory testing on arrival at French airports and sea ports, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

Those who test positive will be required to enter quarantine.

Here is a list of the countries concerned by the measure, according to France’s BFM Television:

– United States – Bahrain – Panama – South Africa – Kuwait – Qatar – Israel – Brazil – Peru – Serbia – United Arab Emirates – Algeria – Turkey – Madagascar – India – Oman.

The French government has implemented new sanitary measures such as health questionnaires, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and body-temperature checks for travelers arriving in the country, as well as specific restrictions for those coming from nations classified as being ‘at-risk’ in terms of the ongoing pandemic.

