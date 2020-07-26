Countries whose travellers will be tested for COVID in French airports
People arriving from 16 countries outside the European Union where the infection rate of COVID-19 is deemed to be high will be subject to compulsory testing on arrival at French airports and sea ports, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.
Those who test positive will be required to enter quarantine.
Here is a list of the countries concerned by the measure, according to France’s BFM Television:
– United States – Bahrain – Panama – South Africa – Kuwait – Qatar – Israel – Brazil – Peru – Serbia – United Arab Emirates – Algeria – Turkey – Madagascar – India – Oman.
The French government has implemented new sanitary measures such as health questionnaires, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and body-temperature checks for travelers arriving in the country, as well as specific restrictions for those coming from nations classified as being ‘at-risk’ in terms of the ongoing pandemic.
