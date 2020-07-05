CorporateDispatchPRO – Sustainability is everybody’s business

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The latest issue of Corporate Dispatch Pro is out, pitching multiple perspectives on the relationship between business and sustainability side by side. Traditionally, mainstream business models have been accused of short-sightedness and carelessness when it comes to ecological and social regeneration – a costly indifference fuelled by a self-feeding cycle of consumerism.

Today, however, it is the business community itself that is challenging these models and the private sector is emerging as a key driver of the radical change in conserving and replenishing both human and natural resources.

In this edition, Claire Bonello writes about the indicators that will mark our progress in sustainability over the next decade. Claire Hollier argues that the EU Green Deal provides hope for an economic boost that respects the Paris decarbonisation objectives. The EU Green Deal has a forerunner in the Just Transformation Mechanism launched by the EU Commission and our team at CI Consulta prepared a run-down of the current situation. Tonio Galea, then, writes about the shifting attention of the global community from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change.

You will also find illuminating view on trends and stats in Malta, the EU, and the world in our recurring sections: Malta Insights, CommuniqEU, and a selection of Reuters Breakingviews.

