CorporateDispatchPRO – Edition 8
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Now that the dust has settled, we take a look at what the historic EU Budget negotiations mean for European citizens. Also, in this edition: things are heating up between the #US and #China, but what lies behind the latest round of wrangling?
Refresh your views on economics, the retail industry, digital advertising, tech perils in the special contributions featured in this issue.
Our staple MaltaInsights and ComuniqEU pages bring you all you need to know about the latest trends and movements in Malta and the EU.
Download your free copy of CorporateDispatchPro here:
You can access the multilingual version on the global news platform Press Reader here
https://bit.ly/CDPRO8PressReader
View it on Issuu
You must log in to post a comment.