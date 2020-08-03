CorporateDispatchPRO – Edition 8

3rd August 2020
Now that the dust has settled, we take a look at what the historic EU Budget negotiations mean for European citizens. Also, in this edition: things are heating up between the #US and #China, but what lies behind the latest round of wrangling?

Refresh your views on economics, the retail industry, digital advertising, tech perils in the special contributions featured in this issue.

Our staple MaltaInsights and ComuniqEU pages bring you all you need to know about the latest trends and movements in Malta and the EU.

Download your free copy of CorporateDispatchPro here:

https://bit.ly/CdPRO8dw

You can access the multilingual version on the global news platform Press Reader here

https://bit.ly/CDPRO8PressReader

View it on Issuu

https://bit.ly/CDPRO8read

