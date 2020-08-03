CorporateDispatchPRO – Edition 8

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Now that the dust has settled, we take a look at what the historic EU Budget negotiations mean for European citizens. Also, in this edition: things are heating up between the #US and #China, but what lies behind the latest round of wrangling?

Refresh your views on economics, the retail industry, digital advertising, tech perils in the special contributions featured in this issue.

Our staple MaltaInsights and ComuniqEU pages bring you all you need to know about the latest trends and movements in Malta and the EU. Download your free copy of CorporateDispatchPro here: https://bit.ly/CdPRO8dw You can access the multilingual version on the global news platform Press Reader here https://bit.ly/CDPRO8PressReader View it on Issuu https://bit.ly/CDPRO8read

Like this: Like Loading...

Related