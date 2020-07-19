CorporateDispatchPro – Digitisation: Beyond Digital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Companies today are born digital. The digitisation of processes not only opens up exciting new business opportunities but makes entrepreneurship itself more widely accessible and more democratic.

Technological change is nothing new, except for one thing. This time round the pace at which change is happening is at a rate faster than ever before.

The Covid-19 shock accelerated the adoption of technology across business sectors. We also analyse the impact of digitalisation on activism. This has also its geopolitical impact, with hacking taking centre stage at the global order.

CiConsulta’s CorporateDispatchPro tries to provide an analysis of digital answers to non-digital questions, while providing you with analysis of some of the news from the world.

CorporateDispatchPro – Beyond the Headlines bringing you Local Perspective and a Global Outlook.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related