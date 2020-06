Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks during the relaunch ceremony of the 'Le Jet d'Eau' water fountain, after being stopped during the Covid-19 coronavirus health crisis, in Geneva, Switzerland, 11 June 2020. The famous water fountain 'Le Jet d'Eau' is reopened for the public on 11 June EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The global coronavirus pandemic has been exacerbated by polititicisation, the World Health Organization’s director general said on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking at a virtual health forum organised by the World Government Summit, an event organised by Dubai.

Via Reuters

