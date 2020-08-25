Preloader
Coronavirus-sceptic Flavio Briatore hospitalised after contracting coronavirus

Flavio Briatore, one of Italy’s most flamboyant businessmen who lambasted restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 epidemic, was hospitalized on Tuesday after testing positive for the disease, his staff said in a statement.

The 70-year-old businessman, a former F1 boss and owner of the Sardinian ‘Billlionaire’ nightclub, has been taken to the San Raffaele Hospital in the Lombard capital.He is not in intensive care. Some 63 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Billionaire.

Briatore’s Billionaire is new Covid-19 cluster in Sardinia

