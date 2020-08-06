Coronavirus response: Commission extends support for health systems and businesses in Italy through Cohesion policy funding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has approved the modification of two Cohesion policy Operational Programmes, in the Italian regions Umbria and Campania.

The modifications make it easier to use EU funds in fighting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. They also include the increasing EU financing rate for cohesion policy projects tackling the pandemic to 100%, made possible by the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira,said: “Italy has been heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak. A full and fast recovery can only be achieved if all the resources available are being mobilised. The modifications approved today facilitate exactly that, and I encourage all regions in the EU to make use of the facilities available under the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative.”

In Campania, the modifications include strengthening support for the health system and medical research, providing working capital in grants and guarantees to microenterprises, as well as financing IT tools to enhance e-learning. In Umbria, the modifications include an increase in financial support for SMEs and measures to reinforce and restore the regional health system and the health services.

The modification of the Umbria and Campania Operational Programmes complement the list of about 100 already adopted Programme modifications around Europe, thanks to the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative packages.

