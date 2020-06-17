Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

A man walks through the Washington Cemetery in the Brooklyn, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the pandemic than died in World War I, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new figure brought the country’s total Covid-19 deaths up to 116,854, the tracker from the Baltimore-based university showed.

The increase came after two days of death tolls under 400.

And 23,351 new cases in the same 24-hour period brought the total US count up to 2,134,973, making it by far the hardest-hit of any country in the world.

The country’s pandemic death toll had already passed that of its soldiers in the Vietnam War in late April.

The United States, where many businesses are reopening, continues to register around 20,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus each day. Several states are even recording their highest levels of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

