Gravediggers of the Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, exhume old graves to open new spaces for those deceased by COVID-19, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil is currently the second country in the world with the most deaths and cases of COVID-19, only behind the United States, and some specialists consider that it is already the new epicenter of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which relies on official government data, the global coronavirus death toll stands at 441,505.

There are 8,155,266 known infections.

Both figures are likely to be higher due to differing testing rates and definitions, time lags and suspected under-reporting.

Via Johns Hopkins University

