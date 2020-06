Patsy Sanchez participates in one of the health brigades that make tours to do COVID-19 tests at homes of Mexico City, Mexico, ). The Mexican capital announced that it will increase its efforts to track the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus deaths in Mexico surpassed 20,000 on Friday after the health ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new confirmed cases.

Total cases now stand at 170,485, with 20,394 fatalities, though the government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related