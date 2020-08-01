Coronavirus cases surge in the West Bank

Palestinian medical staff prepare to test people for COVID19 in the West Bank city of Hebron. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The number of COVID-19 cases in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza reached 13,457 on Friday, according to the ministry of health, after a surge in infections in the second half of July.

Of the 8,796 active cases, more than half of have been reported in Hebron governorate in the southern West Bank.

According to the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, the rate at which the disease is transmitted in the occupied West Bank has reached 1.58, meaning that every two infected individuals are likely to spread the virus to three more.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited control over some areas of the occupied West Bank, has struggled to contain the spread of the virus.

Lack of adherence to social distancing guidelines remained widespread across the West Bank, while a lack of control over borders and the movement of people have elevated the problems faced by the Ramallah-based administration.

