Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach 221,500

The last 24 hours up to Tuesday, Turkey saw 928 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 221,500, said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Over 1,000 people in Turkey won the battle with COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 204,011, according to Koca.

Citing Health Ministry data, Koca also said the country’s death toll from the disease rose to 5,526, with 18 new fatalities reported over the last day.

The number of cases with pneumonia has dropped in Turkey’s 71 out of 81 provinces, and there were no intensive care patients in 21 provinces in the last three days, he noted.

The official data also shows that a total of 1,246 people remain in intensive care units across the country.

On Tuesday, Turkey further relaxed restrictions, allowing cafes, restaurants, and similar businesses resume normal work hours.

