Coronavirus cases in Nigeria surpasses 38,000

A billboard campaigning for the prevention of the coronavirus is seen standing in a neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

More than 540 new coronavirus cases have taken the nationwide tally here to over 38,000, authorities announced Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 543 more COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

The case count now stands at 38,344, including 15,815 recoveries and 813 deaths, according to the NCDC.

The commercial capital Lagos, Federal Capital Territory, and southwestern Oyo state are the hardest-hit region in Nigeria.

