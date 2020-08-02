Coronavirus cases, deaths on the increase in Eurasia

epa08549349 A man sets straight a protective face mask with US dollar image on it in Kiev, Ukraine, 16 July 2020. There were 56,455 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine as of the morning of July 16. They include 1,445 deaths and 28,931 recoveries. Some 848 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours as local media report. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Further coronavirus cases, virus-linked deaths, and recoveries were recorded in Central Asian and Eurasian countries on Sunday. New numbers were announced by the respective health authorities.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan reported 1,226 more infections, bringing its total to 91,593. Recoveries rose by 1,014 to reach 61,839.

A total of 793 virus patients have died in the Central Asian country so far, with nearly 30,000 still under treatment.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said 1,112 more people tested positive over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 72,168.

Some 16 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,725, while recoveries increased by 235 to reach 39,543.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan registered 471 more virus cases, bringing the total to 25,040. Four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 148.

With 283 additions, the number of recoveries reached 15,299, while near 9,592 patients remain hospitalized.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s virus caseload has risen to 36,719, including 1,409 deaths.

Over 27,274 people have regained health in the former Soviet republic so far.

Armenia

Armenia’s COVID-19 case count rose by 209 to reach 39,050.

Five more patients died over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 754, while 29,750 people have thus far recovered.

The country has conducted at least 166,701 tests.

Georgia

Six more people tested positive in Georgia. The new infections brought the country’s total to 1,218, including 17 fatalities and 955 recoveries.

Anadolu News Agency

