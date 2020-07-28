Coronavirus Australia: Victoria reports record 532 new cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The state of Victoria in Australia posted a daily record of 532 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

The State’s government warned that a lockdown in the city of Melbourne will continue if infected people carry on going to work instead of staying home.

Melbourne is almost half way through a six-week lockdown aimed at curbing community spread of the coronavirus. Mask wearing in Australia’s second-largest city became compulsory last week.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said that “We are seeing too many people for whatever reason attending work with symptoms. That just cannot continue. Otherwise, these restrictions will be in place for longer than they should be and I’m sorry to say – we’ll see more people die, particularly in aged care. Get tested and get tested quickly and then stay home until you get you get your result.”

He added that some people were feeling shame around their symptoms and positive diagnosis, causing them to delay telling close contacts for fear of being judged. “I had a bit of feedback from people that there might be some reticence to come forward,” he said.

400 healthcare workers now have active cases of the virus. On Monday afternoon it was revealed this includes a health care worker at the neonatal intensive care unit at the Royal Children’s Hospital.

via The Guardian

