Copenhagen Airports to lay off 650 staff

An almost empty Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark’s Copenhagen Airports is considering laying off 650 staff as a result of the low level of activity in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“CPH is contemplating cutting 650 full-time positions from the company’s current approximate total of 2,600,” it said and added discussions with union representatives would be held in the coming weeks to decide on the expected redundancies.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related