Copenhagen Airports to lay off 650 staff

5th August 2020

An almost empty Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark’s Copenhagen Airports is considering laying off 650 staff as a result of the low level of activity in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“CPH is contemplating cutting 650 full-time positions from the company’s current approximate total of 2,600,” it said and added discussions with union representatives would be held in the coming weeks to decide on the expected redundancies.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid COVID-19 resurgence

5th August 2020

French group Eurofins launches new, lower-cost COVID-19 test

5th August 2020

People killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

5th August 2020

Irish unemployment rate falls to 16.7%, signs of stagnation

5th August 2020

Foreign investment in Dubai plummets in first half 2020

5th August 2020

Novavax coronavirus vaccine induces immune response in early study

5th August 2020

Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

5th August 2020

Malta: €8,000 collected for animal organisations from concert at Girgenti Palace

5th August 2020

Malta: PN Leadership race: One candidate for change?

5th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: