Contact tracing and testing underway for those attending party “Hotel Takeover Summer Party” at Radisson Blu in Malta after new Covid-19 case

On Thursday Malta’s Health Authorities released the data about the daily Covid-19 cases where it informed the general public that there was on new case.

Media reports followed up indicating that the case was related to a person who attended a weekend-long party at the Radisson Blu Hotel, St Julian’s just days before testing positive on Wednesday.

Health authorities have started contact tracing the hundreds of partygoers at the event in the Radisson Blu hotel that took place from July 17-19, The Times of Malta reports.

The event, which The Times said was billed as “the ultimate 5 star weekend experience”, was organised by Maltese company G7 events.

The report said “The Radisson Hotel in St Julian’s confirmed that all staff are being tested following instructions from health authorities and the hotel is being cleaned. A spokesman said that all precautions had been taken including checking guests for fever. He also said that the party took place almost a week ago and the person “could have been elsewhere”.

In a statement, organisers G7 Events, said they were in contact with the health authorities and are “assisting them with any of their requests.” “The health authorities will be contacting any persons they deem necessary whilst also issuing any public statements as they see necessary.”

LovinMalta reports that everyone that was in the room with the person who tested positive has been tested themselves, and all were found to be negative. However, they will still be undergoing a 12-day quarantine.

In a recent Facebook post, the organisers thanked those attending for making the event a reality and memorable.

Photo G7events Facebook

