Concern as more Italian youths’ contract Covid from summer parties

There is consternation in the Italian capital after another cluster of Covid-19 that hs now reached eight testing positive stemming from a party in a well-known nightclub in Porto Rotondo in Sardinia.

One of the five boys (all between 18 and 20 years old) returned from Sardinia by private plane: the others, before returning to Rome with scheduled flights and ferries , also made a stop at the Argentario .

Italy is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases of which some are tied to what has been dubbed “hit and run” holidays raising the possibility that the infections can be spread from one region to another. This concern resulted in the government ordering the suspension of the activity of discos until 7 September.

The Sardinian cluster does not only involve this group of young people as there were other groups from the capital, as well as from Milan, present at that party on the Costa Smeralda.

The councillor of Health of the Sardinia Region, Mario Nieddu said “the situation is under control” But the number of infections stemming from this party are continuing rise so much that the first results of molecular tests in the Lazio Region revealed a total of eight persons who contracted the virus.

