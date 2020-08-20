Compilation of evidence against ‘Danger Man’ begins: The Headline – L-Orizzont

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the compilation of evidence against Salvu ‘Danger Man’ Dalli who stands accused of killing his son Antoine earlier this month. The suspect said he never intended to kill Antoine but shot him in an act of self-defence.

The paper speaks to Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra who said that the voucher system was more successful than expected and helped to boost business. He suggested a similar scheme for Christmastime.

