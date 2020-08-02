Companies worldwide experience lower productivity due effects of rising temperatures as a result of climate change

epa08511934 Doctors for Extinction Rebellion perform a symbolic 'mass death' on the place de l'Europe, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 27 June 2020. Activists of the environmental movement Doctors for Extinction Rebellion want to visualize the deaths that occur in various places all over the world to bring awareness of the effects climate change has on the world to by-passers. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An associate professor at Greece’s University of Thessaly says that companies worldwide have begun to respond to the effects of rising heat, as a result of climate change, on the productivity of their workers.

Andreas Flouris, who has researched workers’ experiences of heat on the job and devised ways to help them, said companies had begun responding to the problem.

eKhatimerini reports: One reason is that technology has allowed scientists to monitor more closely what is happening to exposed workers and to calculate the financial consequences for employers, on top of growing concerns about the effects on their health. “Now that they are also seeing the impact on their bottom line – the economic costs – they are twice as likely to engage in this,” Flouris said.

Heat safety measures have improved, particularly in the construction industry, he said. On a recent project trip to Qatar, which employs many migrant laborers, workers he saw were permitted to take a lot more rest breaks than he had expected. Workplace and heat researchers told an online event organized this week by the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN) that some governments are now waking up to the rising health and economic threat to their workforce from scorching temperatures, exacerbated in many cases by high humidity.

Read more here

Like this: Like Loading...

Related