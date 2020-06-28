Commonwealth Games triathlon bronze medalist Marc Austin retires at 26 following heart condition

epa06646542 (L-R) Silver medalist Jacob Birtwhistle of Australia, gold medalist Henri Schoeman of South Africa and bronze medalist Marc Austin of Scotland pose for a photograph during the medal ceremony for the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands, on the Gold Coast, Thursday, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scotland’s 2018 Commonwealth Games triathlon bronze medallist Marc Austin has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 26 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Austin won a shock bronze medal at Gold Coast 2018 ahead of the Brownlee brothers and only 13 seconds behind gold medallist Henri Schoeman of South Africa.

His podium finish was the first for Scotland in triathlon at a Commonwealth Games.

Austin finished 22nd four years earlier in his hometown Glasgow, aged 20.

He has now been diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), a rare form of heart disease, which has caused Austin to call time on his career.

“Unfortunately, having been diagnosed with ARVC, I have decided to no longer pursue a career as a professional triathlete,” the Scot said.

“I achieved way more than I set out to do as a young athlete and loved every moment.

“I hope to stay involved in the sport in some capacity as it is something I love and want to remain a part of.

“Thanks to everyone who played a part in my career over the years.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related