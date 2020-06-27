Coca-Cola to stop running paid ads on all social media platforms

epa08511429 (FILE) - Coca-Cola bottles are displayed on a shelve at a supermarket in Nice, France, 20 January 2020 (reissued 27 June 2020). The Coca-Cola Company has announced that it will suspend all digital advertising on social media for at least 30 days, starting 01 July 2020. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The Coca-Cola Company will stop running paid ads on all social media platforms amid an industrywide call for brands to reevaluate where they spend their budgets, according to Adweek.

“There is no place for racism in the world, and there is no place for racism on social media,” CEO and chairman James Quincey said in a statement to Adweek.

The beverage company will pause all international paid social media advertising for the next 30 days to “reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed,” Quincey said.

“Coca-Cola’s decision comes at the end of a long week in which companies announced they would stop advertising on Facebook because of the platform’s policies on rooting out misinformation and hateful content.”

