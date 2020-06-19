Church of England and Bank of England apologise for historic slavery links

A protester raises her fist in Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstration in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Church of England and the Bank of England apologised for their historic links to slavery through vicars, bishops and Bank governors who benefited from the trade in the 19th century.

The Church said its links to slavery were “a source of shame” as it emerged that scores of churches, clergymen and even a bishop could have been funded by compensation paid to plantation owners.

Fresh analysis of a database held by University College London (UCL) found that nearly 100 clergymen, including a bishop, who benefited from slavery were from the Church of England. Six governors and four directors of the Bank of England are also named as claimants or beneficiaries in the database.

