Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple

3rd August 2020

Customers visit the new Apple flagship store in Beijing, China. Apple opened its new flagship store in Beijing on 17 July, replacing its first store in China which opened in 2008. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chinese artificial intelligence company Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology Co., Ltd., also known as Xiao-i, has filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc, alleging it has infringed on its patents.

The company is calling for 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion)in damages and demands that Apple cease “manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing” products that infringe on the patent, it said in a social media post.

Xiao-i argued that Apple’s voice-recognition technology Siri infringes on a patent that it applied for in 2004 and was granted in 2009.

Apple did not respond to a requst for comment. Reuters was not immediately available to find a copy of the court filing.

The lawsuit marks the continuation of a row that has been ongoing for nearly a decade.

Shanghai Zhizhen first sued Apple for patent infringement in 2012 regarding its voice recognition technology. In July, China’s Supreme People’s court ruled that the patent was valid.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Portugal’s tourism sector still devastated by coronavirus in June

3rd August 2020

Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

3rd August 2020

French manufacturing picks up in July but new orders stagnate

3rd August 2020

Rival drugmakers launch joint trial of medicines for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Mass in the Netherlands

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Wildfires in California

3rd August 2020

Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple

3rd August 2020

German factories post first growth in activity since Dec 2018

3rd August 2020

UK signs deal with Wockhardt to boost vaccine manufacturing process

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: