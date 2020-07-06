China warns UK will face consequences if it rules China is a hostile country

A helicopter flies over the St. Paul Cathedral in London, Britain.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain will have to bear the consequences if it treats China as a hostile country when deciding whether to allow Huawei to be involved in the country’s telecommunications networks, the Chinese ambassador to Britain said on Monday.

“We want to be your friend. We want to be your partner. But if you want to make China a hostile country, you will have to bear the consequences,” Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week he would proceed carefully on making a decision on Huawei because the government did not want any critical infrastructure to be controlled by “potentially hostile state vendors”.

China’s ambassador to London accused Britain on Monday of gross interference and of making irresponsible remarks since Beijing introduced new security legislation in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

“The UK government keeps making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs,” ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters in an online media conference, saying it had made unwarranted accusations about the security law.

On Britain’s offer to give British National Overseas (BNO) passport-holders in Hong Kong a path to British citizenship, he said: “This move constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related