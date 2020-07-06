China warns its citizens to exercise caution in travelling to Canada

A Canadian flag flies at the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China warned its citizens on Monday to exercise caution in travelling to Canada, citing “frequent violent actions” by law enforcement, amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Ottawa.

The warning, published by the Chinese embassy in China on the WeChat messaging app platform, said Chinese citizens should pay close to the local security situation. It did not give specific examples on the violent actions.

